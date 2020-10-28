Bharti Airtel shares jump nearly 13%

Bharti Airtel shares jump nearly 13% as company logs highest-ever quarterly revenues

The stock gained 12.65 per cent to Rs 487.80 on the BSE

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 28 2020, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 12:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shares of Bharti Airtel jumped nearly 13 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue on the back of a rise in data usage and higher realisations.

The stock gained 12.65 per cent to Rs 487.80 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it zoomed 12.61 per cent to Rs 488.

The country's second largest telecom operator, on Tuesday reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue on the back of a rise in data usage and higher realisations, helping it narrow losses in the July-September period.

Consolidated revenue rose 22 per cent to Rs 25,785 crore in the September quarter while net loss narrowed to Rs 763 crore.

The quarterly showing was bolstered by an all-round growth across the portfolio -- geographies and segments, and rise in average revenue per user (ARPU) as well as strong 4G additions.

The net loss (before exceptional items) for Q2 FY21 was at Rs 744 crore while loss after exceptional items stood at Rs 763 crore.

Airtel's revenue at Rs 25,785 crore in the just-concluded quarter marked the "highest ever consolidated quarterly revenues".

In the September quarter, India revenue rose 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 18,747 crore led by strong 4G customer momentum.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bharti Airtel
shares
BSE
Telecom

What's Brewing

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

IPL 2020 | MI vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | MI vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

The Lead: 'Shivaji Suratkal' director on its re-release

The Lead: 'Shivaji Suratkal' director on its re-release

 