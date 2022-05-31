Bitcoin surges nearly 8% to $31,780

Bitcoin surges nearly 8% to $31,780

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 25.1% from the year's low of $25,401.05 on May 12

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 31 2022, 04:08 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 04:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Bitcoin rose 7.93 % to $31,780.51 at 2200 GMT on Monday, up $2,334.8 from its previous close.

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 25.1% from the year's low of $25,401.05 on May 12.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 9.8 % to $1,989.38 on Monday, adding $177.54 to its previous close.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin
Business News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | No power? Use pamphlets to cool off!

DH Toon | No power? Use pamphlets to cool off!

Why are cotton prices so high?

Why are cotton prices so high?

Pregnancy is far more dangerous to women than abortion

Pregnancy is far more dangerous to women than abortion

Man's 5-yr fight for Rs 35 refund helps 3L IRCTC users

Man's 5-yr fight for Rs 35 refund helps 3L IRCTC users

Mona Lisa covered in cake in climate protest stunt

Mona Lisa covered in cake in climate protest stunt

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

 