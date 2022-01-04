Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith steps down

Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith steps down

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 04 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 22:03 ist
Justin Smith. Credit: Getty images

Bloomberg Media Chief Executive Officer Justin Smith is stepping down, effective immediately, to start a new media firm, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Bloomberg Media did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bloomberg competes with Reuters, the news division of Thomson Reuters Corp, in supplying news to media outlets.

Bloomberg
business

