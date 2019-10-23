BSE seeks answer from Infosys for non-disclosure

The stock exchanges have sought clarification from IT major for non-disclosure of the whistleblower group’s complaint.



“It is observed that Infosys Ltd has not made any disclosures under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, with regards to receipt of Whistleblower complaint mentioned in the announcement. In this regard, The Exchange has sought clarification from Infosys Ltd. for non-disclosure of the information about the Whistleblower complaint,” the BSE said.

Regulation 30 pertains to the ‘Continuous Disclosure Requirements for Listed Entities’ and states: “In order to enable investors to make well-informed investment decisions, timely, adequate and accurate disclosure of information on an ongoing basis is essential.”

DH was the first to report that the company had decided not to disclose the whistleblower group's complaint, despite the board discussing it when it had met for finalizing the second-quarter results.