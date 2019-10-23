BSE seeks answer from Infosys for non-disclosure

The stock exchanges have sought clarification from IT major for non-disclosure of the whistleblower group’s complaint.
“It is observed that Infosys Ltd has not made any disclosures under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, with regards to receipt of Whistleblower complaint mentioned in the announcement. In this regard, The Exchange has sought clarification from Infosys Ltd. for non-disclosure of the information about the Whistleblower complaint,” the BSE said.
Regulation 30 pertains to the ‘Continuous Disclosure Requirements for Listed Entities’ and states: “In order to enable investors to make well-informed investment decisions, timely, adequate and accurate disclosure of information on an ongoing basis is essential.”
Also read — Infosys saga: Board knew of charges, but kept silent
DH was the first to report that the company had decided not to disclose the whistleblower group's complaint, despite the board discussing it when it had met for finalizing the second-quarter results.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here