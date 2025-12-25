Menu
News in Pics | December 25, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 00:44 IST
Christian faithful of the Legio Maria African Mission church hold candles as they attend a Christmas eve vigil mass in their church in the Fort Jesus area of Nairobi, Kenya.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A pair of elephants at a village, in Nagaon district, Assam.

Credit: PTI Photo

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in calls to U.S. service members, on Christmas Eve, from the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Artist Neelim Mahanta paints a mural of late singer Zubeen Garg as a tribute, in Nagaon district, Assam.

Credit: PTI Photo

rtillerymen of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade, named after Hetman Danylo Apostol, of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, camouflage a M777 Howitzer after firing towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 25 December 2025, 00:44 IST
