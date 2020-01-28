Budget 2020: What should the small enterprises expect?

By Anuradha Singh

'I am looking forward to the "FoF " for the MSME sector, the budget needs to address the economic downturn which has severely affected the small enterprises & businesses. The tax structure needs to be much simpler, to be able to do business across the states. Textiles & craft sector has been severely hit by the economic downturn & the taxes levied on it, this needs to be addressed or we will turn our skilled craftsmen into laborers.''

(Anuradha Singh, CEO and founder at Indi Collage)