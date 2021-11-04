Can't see end of chip shortage, says Volkswagen works council head

Volkswagen's works council head Daniela Cavallo on Thursday said it was currently unclear when an ongoing shortage of semiconductors that has crimped vehicle production would ease.

Speaking after a staff meeting also attended by CEO Herbert Diess, Lower Saxony state premier Stephan Weil and IG Metall boss Joerg Hofmann, Cavallo said that VW was working on the assumption that supply remains tense for the foreseeable future.

