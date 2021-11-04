Can't see end of chip scarcity: Volkswagen works head

Can't see end of chip shortage, says Volkswagen works council head

IG Metall boss Joerg Hofmann, Cavallo said that VW was working on the assumption that supply remains tense for the foreseeable future

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 04 2021, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 20:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Volkswagen's works council head Daniela Cavallo on Thursday said it was currently unclear when an ongoing shortage of semiconductors that has crimped vehicle production would ease.

Speaking after a staff meeting also attended by CEO Herbert Diess, Lower Saxony state premier Stephan Weil and IG Metall boss Joerg Hofmann, Cavallo said that VW was working on the assumption that supply remains tense for the foreseeable future.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Volkswagen
chip shortage
Business News
automobile sector

What's Brewing

Here's how the Great Barrier Reef can survive

Here's how the Great Barrier Reef can survive

The art and ritual of rangoli

The art and ritual of rangoli

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

Leaky SpaceX capsule toilet leaves astronauts in a fix

Leaky SpaceX capsule toilet leaves astronauts in a fix

Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout benefits

Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout benefits

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

How much does a baleen whale eat?

How much does a baleen whale eat?

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

 