Can't see end of chip shortage, says Volkswagen works council head

Volkswagen's works council head Daniela Cavallo on Thursday said it was currently unclear when an ongoing shortage of semiconductors that has crimped vehicle production would ease.
Speaking after a staff meeting also attended by CEO Herbert Diess, Lower Saxony state premier Stephan Weil and IG Metall boss Joerg Hofmann, Cavallo said that VW was working on the assumption that supply remains tense for the foreseeable future.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Here's how the Great Barrier Reef can survive
The art and ritual of rangoli
Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion
Leaky SpaceX capsule toilet leaves astronauts in a fix
Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout benefits
Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?
DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'
How much does a baleen whale eat?
Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club