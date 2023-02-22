Citigroup forecasts global growth at 2.2% in 2023

Citigroup economists said they still expected the world's economy to grow at the slowest pace in 40 years

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 22 2023, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 12:46 ist
Citigroup logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Citigroup economists on Wednesday raised their global growth forecast slightly but said they still expected the world's economy to grow at the slowest pace in 40 years.

Economists at the Wall Street brokerage led by Nathan Sheets said that they now see global growth slowing this year to 2.2%, 25 basis points higher than their previous estimate due to improving macroeconomic trends.

