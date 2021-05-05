Centre eases procedure for import of cryogenic tankers

Covid-19: Centre eases procedure for import of oxygen cylinders, cryogenic tankers

PTI
PTI,
  • May 05 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 22:47 ist
IAF aircraft being loaded with 3 cryogenic tankers in Singapore. Credit: PTI Photo

The government on Wednesday further eased the process of registration and approval for importing oxygen cylinders and cryogenic tankers amid a shortage of life-saving gas due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The government has done away with the norm of physical inspection of global manufacturers and production facilities by the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO) before the grant of such registration and approval.

According to an official release, PESO will not carry out a physical inspection of production facilities of global manufacturers before granting registration and approvals for importing oxygen cylinders and cryogenic tankers/containers.

The commerce and industry ministry said that the government has reviewed the existing procedure of registration and approval of global manufacturers for importing oxygen cylinders and cryogenic tankers/containers.

Such approvals would be granted online without any delay on submission of certain manufacturer's particulars like ISO certificate of manufacturer; list of cylinders/ tankers/containers, and their specifications, the ministry said. 

