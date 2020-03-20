COVID-19: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes stock of situation, holds meeting with four ministries

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met ministers and officials of civil aviation, animal husbandry, tourism and MSME ministries to take stock of the situation following the coronavirus outbreak.

The finance ministry is compiling various demands of these sectors which are severely impacted by COVID-19, Sitharaman told reporters.

The ministry will hold an internal meeting on Saturday to firm up the action plan to deal with the crisis, she added.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation had said the government is setting up a 'COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force' to decide on relief package for sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak.