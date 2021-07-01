Covid-19: Maruti Suzuki extends free service, warranty timelines

Maruti Suzuki extends free service, warranty timelines

The extension will only be applicable to vehicles whose free service and warranty period expired between March 15, 2021, to June 30, 2021

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 01 2021, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 17:04 ist
Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar, in the northern state of Haryana, India, August 11, 2019. Credit: Reuters Photo

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has extended free service, warranty, and extended warranty timelines for its customers.

The extension will only be applicable to vehicles whose free service and warranty period expired between March 15, 2021, to June 30, 2021, the auto major said in a statement.

The timelines would be extended up to July 31, 2021, it added.

"This is being done to offer convenience to our customers, as they are facing the restricted movement in current pandemic times. Now, customers can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases," MSI Senior Executive Director (Service) Partho Banerjee noted.

The company's workshops are following all safety SOPs as mandated by the government, he added.

"In addition, for those who cannot visit the workshops, we have a complimentary vehicle pick and drop facility as well," Banerjee said. 

