Defence Ministry grants 'green channel status' to L&T Defence for naval weapon delivery systems

The Defence Ministry has granted 'green channel status', which has benefits like deemed registration status and waiver from pre-dispatch inspection, to L&T Defence for major naval weapon delivery systems, the firm said Monday.

In a statement. the company said it was accorded the status after stringent audits of its production facilities, quality systems, and products by the Directorate General Quality Assurance (DGQA), which works under the Defence Ministry.

L&T Defence is the defence manufacturing arm of Larsen and Toubro.

The grant of green channel status also allows companies to self-certify certain systems and products.

The Green Channel Policy was introduced in March 2017 by the Defence Ministry, as part of the 'Make in India' initiative.

"L&T holds the distinction of being the first private sector defence company to be granted this (green channel) status for delivery of major systems," the statement said.