Delhi eases Covid-19 norms from Nov 1: Check details

Delhi govt allows cinema halls to reopen with 100% capacity, 200 people allowed in weddings, funerals

Delhi government also allowed all the authorised weekly markets in the city to reopen from November 1

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 29 2021, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 19:39 ist

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed full-seating capacity in cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, and also raised the number of people attending wedding functions and last rites from 100 to 200.

An order, issued by the DDMA, listing various allowed and restricted activities in view of Covid will come into effect from the intervening night of October 31 and November 1.

Also Read | Sixth sero survey shows Delhi had seropositivity of 97%: Jain

The order stated that owners of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be responsible for strict adherence to standard operating protocol (SOP) and official guidelines as well as Covid-appropriate behaviour at the premises.

It also allowed all the authorised weekly markets in the city to reopen from November 1.

DDMA
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Coronavirus lockdown

