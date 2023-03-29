Disney lays off chairman of Marvel Entertainment

Perlmutter had supported activist shareholder Nelson Peltz's unsuccessful bid to obtain a seat on Disney's corporate board

Walt Disney Co has laid off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac "Ike" Perlmutter as part of a cost-cutting campaign, a source confirmed Wednesday.

Perlmutter had supported activist shareholder Nelson Peltz's unsuccessful bid to obtain a seat on Disney's corporate board.

The executive was informed Wednesday that Marvel Entertainment, a consumer products unit run separately from Marvel Studios, would be merged into other Disney business units, according to the New York Times, which first reported Perlmutter's ouster.

