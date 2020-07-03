DPIIT meeting with e-commerce firms on mentioning 'country of origin' on each product likely on July 8

The DPIIT is likely to hold its second meeting on July 8 with e-commerce companies on the issues of mentioning 'country of origin' on each product sold through their platforms, according to sources.

The issue was first discussed in detail on June 24 between officials of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and representatives of e-commerce companies, including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Tata Cliq, Paytm, Udaan and Pepperfry.

E-commerce companies' views were sought on this issue and it was decided to hold the second meeting this month, sources said.

A company source has stated there was no disconnect with the idea, but the firms have to check with their technology teams to figure out how long it will take to get this done.

The development comes against the backdrop of calls to boycott Chinese goods following border clashes between India and China in Ladakh.

The government procurement portal GeM has made it mandatory for suppliers/sellers to specify the country of origin while registering new products on the portal.

Mentioning the country of origin would help buyers take an informed decision while purchasing the item.

The companies have suggested to the department to also take sellers' views on the matter as compliance would be needed from their side as well.

Domestic traders' body CAIT has demanded making it mandatory for e-commerce firms to mention the 'country of origin' on each product sold on their platforms.