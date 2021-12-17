Economic viability of infra projects high: Gadkari

Economic viability of infra projects high in India: Gadkari

The government does not allocate projects until 90 per cent of land is acquired and forest and railways clearances are in place, he said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 17 2021, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 18:30 ist

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday assured investors that the internal rate of return (IRR) of infrastructure projects in the country is very high and they should not worry about their investments in the sector.    

"The internal rate of return (IRR) is very high and so there is no issue with economic viability (of infrastructure projects in the country)," the road transport and highways minister said.    

He was speaking at a national conference on investment opportunities in highways, transport and logistics.        

He said the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway, which was built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, was first monetised for Rs 3,000 crore and later for Rs 8,000 crore.

The government does not allocate projects until 90 per cent of land is acquired and forest and railways clearances are in place, he said.    

Also Read | Government exploring fundraising from public for building highways, says Gadkari

Gadkari assured investors that with all clearances in place, there is minimal chance of any infrastructure project getting stalled in the country.    

He further said that the reduction in the cost of logistics can boost economic growth.

While the logistics cost in China is in the range of 8-10 per cent and 12-13 per cent in America and Europe, it is 14-16 per cent in India.      

The reason for the high logistics cost in India is due to the lack of roads and railway infrastructure, the minister explained.    

According to him, the size of the automobile sector in the country may reach Rs 15 lakh crore over the next five years, compared to Rs 7.5 lakh crore at present.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nitin Gadkari
infrastructure
India News
Business News

What's Brewing

Omicron threatens to wreak havoc across global sports

Omicron threatens to wreak havoc across global sports

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

 