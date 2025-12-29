Menu
Rupee falls 5 paise to 89.95 against US dollar in early trade

On Friday, the rupee depreciated 19 paise to close at 89.90 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 04:36 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 04:36 IST
