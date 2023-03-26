Elon Musk puts $20 billion value on Twitter

Elon Musk puts $20 billion value on Twitter

The reported valuation is less than half of the $44 billion that Musk paid to acquire the social media platform, pointing to a drop in Twitter's value

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 26 2023, 06:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 06:51 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk has offered the social-media company's employees stock grants at a valuation of nearly $20 billion, the Information reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with an email Musk sent to Twitter staff.

The reported valuation is less than half of the $44 billion that Musk paid to acquire the social media platform, pointing to a drop in Twitter's value.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' emailed request for a comment.

Musk said in December that Twitter is on track to be "roughly cash flow break-even" in 2023 as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after the billionaire' s takeover.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Business News
Twitter

Related videos

What's Brewing

STEM education and ‘citizenship skilling’

STEM education and ‘citizenship skilling’

Leagues of disruption

Leagues of disruption

Soil crisis: Yields, dreams turn to dust

Soil crisis: Yields, dreams turn to dust

Try your hand at traditional games at JP Nagar today

Try your hand at traditional games at JP Nagar today

 