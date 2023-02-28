EU antitrust regulators narrow case against Apple

EU antitrust regulators narrow case against Apple

European Commission dropped an earlier charge that targeted Apple's rules which require developers to use its own in-app payment system

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • Feb 28 2023, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 17:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday narrowed their case against Apple, saying its App Store rules that prevent developers from informing users of other purchasing options violate the bloc's rules against unfair trading conditions.

The European Commission, which acts as the executive for the 27-country European Union, dropped an earlier charge that targeted Apple's rules which require developers to use its own in-app payment system.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Apple
European Union

What's Brewing

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

UP cop wears BJP scarf over uniform, probe ordered

UP cop wears BJP scarf over uniform, probe ordered

Perfect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success

Perfect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success

Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb

Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

 