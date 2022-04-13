Exports up 20% to $42 bn in March; reaches $420 bn

Exports up 20% to $42 billion in March; reaches $420 billion in FY22

Imports during 2021-22 was estimated at $144.79 billion, an increase of 23.20% over 2020-21

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 13 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 16:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The country's exports in March 2022 rose 19.76 per cent to $42.22 billion on account of healthy performance by sectors such as petroleum products, engineering, and leather, even as trade deficit during the month widened to $18.51 billion.

In March 2021, exports stood at $35.26 billion, according to a commerce ministry data released on Wednesday.

Last month, imports grew 24.21 per cent to $60.74 billion, it showed, and trade deficit stood at $13.64 billion.

While total exports during 2021-22 increased to a record high of $419.65 billion, imports too soared to $611.89 billion, leaving a trade gap of $192.24 billion.

Read | Should we really get excited about the jump in exports?

The trade deficit (difference between imports and exports) stood at $102.63 billion in 2020-21.

For the first time, India's monthly merchandise exports exceeded $40 billion, reaching $42 billion in March 2022.

According to the data, the estimated value of services export increased 4.64 per cent to $21.76 billion in March 2022.

The services import last month rose 7.33 per cent to $13.16 billion.

"The estimated value of services export for April-March 2021-22 is $249.24 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 20.94 per cent vis-a-vis April-March 2020-21 ($206.09 billion)," the ministry said.

Imports during 2021-22 was estimated at $144.79 billion, an increase of 23.20 per cent over 2020-21 when it was $117.52 billion.

"The services trade balance for April-March 2021-22 was estimated at $104.45 billion as against $88.57 billion in April-March 2020-21, which is an increase of 17.94 per cent," it added.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
Export
Trade
business
Business News

What's Brewing

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

Uprooted by war, savvy young Ukrainians conjure up cafe

Uprooted by war, savvy young Ukrainians conjure up cafe

Ayan, Karan's toasts add to buzz on Ranbir-Alia wedding

Ayan, Karan's toasts add to buzz on Ranbir-Alia wedding

Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?

Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?

 