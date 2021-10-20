Facebook plans to change its name: Report

Facebook plans to change its name: Report

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about the name change at the company's annual Connect conference on October 28

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 20 2021, 08:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 08:57 ist
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Credit: Reuters Photo

Social media giant Facebook Inc is planning to rebrand the company with a new name next week, the Verge reported on Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about the name change at the company's annual Connect conference on October 28, but it could be unveiled sooner, the Verge report said.

The rebrand would likely position Facebook's social media app as one of many products under a parent company, which will also oversee groups like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and more, the report added.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Check out the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg
Social media
Business News

What's Brewing

Netflix starts second half strong with ‘Squid Game’

Netflix starts second half strong with ‘Squid Game’

British-era bungalow resonates life & culture in Assam

British-era bungalow resonates life & culture in Assam

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

 