First eBook released about due diligence of NGOs for CSR

A platform primarily for CSR launched the first-of-its-kind handbook which aims to educate NGOs and CSR professionals about due dilligence and various CSR frameworks.

The book titled ‘How to do Due Diligence of NGOs for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme in India’ written by Rusen Kumar was launched on csrbooks.com, a CSR, Sustainability and ESG eBook Store.

The book provides a step-by-step guide and suggests some easily adaptable frameworks as well.

The 70-pages book helps companies to identify suitable and credible NGO partners that meet the CSR criteria of the company. It sets out a minimalist standard for companies’ CSR departments for undertaking a ‘due diligence’ exercise. It lays out the need for guidelines for due diligence, fleshes out what a due diligence is before delving into the mechanics of it, and ends with suggested contents of a due diligence report.

“The purpose of the book is to help in identifying a good CSR implementing partner for the programmes’ success. This professional document may help the working professionals in saving time, money and energy and empower them by equipping them with effective sector skills leading to better decision making,” Kumar said.

The due diligence for the funding process is important for both NGOs and donors. Due diligence is the assessment process that aims to verify the information CSR partners have provided and to discover any undisclosed issues.