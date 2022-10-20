First-ever licencing deal struck for cancer drug

First-ever licencing deal struck for cancer drug

Novartis president of global health and sustainability Lutz Hegemann said the company was proud to be pioneering this new licensing model with MPP

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Oct 20 2022, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 15:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Pharmaceutical giant Novartis has signed a licensing agreement increasing access to a vital leukaemia treatment, a UN-backed public health organisation said Thursday, marking the first-ever such agreement for a cancer drug.

The deal will give selected manufacturers the opportunity to develop, manufacture and supply generic versions of nilotinib, a twice-daily oral medication used to treat chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML).

"Access to high-quality cancer medicines is a crucial component of the global health response to the cancer burden," said Charles Gore, head of the Medicines Patent Pool, the United Nations-backed public health organisation working to increase access to life-saving medicines in poorer countries.

While the remaining patent period for nilotinib was "relatively short", he said the licencing deal set "a vital precedent that I hope other companies will follow", Gore said in a statement.

Novartis president of global health and sustainability Lutz Hegemann said the company was "proud to be pioneering this new licensing model with MPP".

The drug is listed on the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines for the treatment of adults and children over the age of one suffering from CML.

Zeba Aziz, a medical oncologist at Hameed Latif Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, said nilotinib offers an alternative to people who are resistant or intolerant to imatinib, the first-line treatment for CML -- about 20 per cent of those who contract the disease.

"I am glad more people in (low and middle-income countries) will have access to this essential cancer medicine," she said in the statement.

The licence includes seven middle-income countries: Egypt, Guatemala, Indonesia, Morocco, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tunisia, where patents on the product are pending or in force, MPP said.

The Access to Oncology Medicines (ATOM) Coalition welcomed the deal.

"This is a first for cancer treatment anywhere and demonstrates that the combined efforts of the private and public sectors can pave the way to help save millions of lives," ATOM co-chair Anil D-Cruz said in a separate statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Novartis
Cancer
Business News
Pharmaceutical firm

What's Brewing

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

 