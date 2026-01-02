<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Board of Wildlife (SBWL) on Friday said an expert committee will study the impact of safari on the wildlife in Nagarahole and Bandipur tiger reserves, where safari has been suspended since November.</p><p>Chief minister Siddaramaiah, who chaired the meeting, was briefed about the problem by Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre. </p>.Safari ban leaves jungle resorts in Karnataka struggling ahead of holiday season.<p>The department decided to suspend the safari after three people were killed and one person suffered serious injuries in tiger attacks in areas surrounding the two tiger reserves.<br></p><p>He said farmers and villagers have attributed the deadly tiger attacks to the disturbance caused by the sound and light pollution of the safari vehicles and tourism activities in the tiger reserve. </p><p>He added that there has been no incident of attacks or injury since the suspension of the safari and no loss of life. There is pressure to restart safari.</p>.Tourism stakeholders urge forest department to lift ban on safaris in Bandipur and Nagarahole.<p>Cricketer Anil Kumble, appointed as forest department's ambassador, said that safari will not impact eco tourism. </p><p>He said there were also concerns expressed over the jobs of some of the people working in the eco tourism sector.<br></p><p>Siddaramaiah, who looked into the matter, directed that an expert committee should look into the matter. </p><p>"The committee opinion should be taken on reopening the safari in a phased manner as well as providing job opportunities to local residents in the area," the chief minister said.<br></p><p>Khandre, meanwhile, noted that the number of tigers in Bandipur has gone up from 12 in 1972 to 175-200 at present. Going by the expert opinion that a tiger requires about 10 sqkm home range, Bandipur has twice the number of tigers than its area can support.</p>