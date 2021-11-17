FM asks industry to start taking risks, invest in capacity creation

FM Sitharaman asks industries to start taking risks

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 17 2021, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 18:25 ist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that there were clear signs of an uptick in the economy and the industry should now start taking risks and invest in capacity creation that will help cut reliance on imports.

“I appeal to the industry not to further delay increasing capacity, not to further delay looking at areas to partner in technology,” she said while addressing CII Global Economic Policy Summit 2021.

Also Read | Centre to give states Rs 95,000 crore to help boost expenditure 

She also asked the industry to offer jobs to reduce income disparity and cut down on importing finished goods reduce and instead ramp up investment in manufacturing.

“At a time when India is looking at the impetus to growth, I want Indian industry to be a lot more risk-taking and understand what India wants,” she said.

