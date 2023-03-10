Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain

Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain

The company has decided to stop assembling Galaxy minivans and S-Max station wagon-like cars in Valencia

Reuters
Reuters, Madrid,
  • Mar 10 2023, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 17:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

US automaker Ford plans to slash 1,100 jobs at its plant located in Valencia in eastern Spain, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The layoffs, which were shared with unions, are part of the company's changes to its car production lineup in Europe, the spokesperson said.

"Ford will work constructively with its union partners to reduce the impact of the separations on employees, their families, and the local community," she said.

The company has decided to stop assembling Galaxy minivans and S-Max station wagon-like cars in Valencia.

Last year Ford had said it was delaying production investments in Spain, citing a "revised outlook for Europe", but said it would stick with a plan to start producing electric vehicles later this decade at its Spanish factory.

The electric vehicle production plan would entail job cuts, Ford had said when unveiling the project

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Ford
layoffs
spain
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

How safe is it to use drones?

How safe is it to use drones?

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

 