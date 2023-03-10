Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain

US automaker Ford plans to slash 1,100 jobs at its plant located in Valencia in eastern Spain, a company spokesperson said on Friday.
The layoffs, which were shared with unions, are part of the company's changes to its car production lineup in Europe, the spokesperson said.
"Ford will work constructively with its union partners to reduce the impact of the separations on employees, their families, and the local community," she said.
The company has decided to stop assembling Galaxy minivans and S-Max station wagon-like cars in Valencia.
Last year Ford had said it was delaying production investments in Spain, citing a "revised outlook for Europe", but said it would stick with a plan to start producing electric vehicles later this decade at its Spanish factory.
The electric vehicle production plan would entail job cuts, Ford had said when unveiling the project
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Scientists create mice with two biological fathers
Why does music bring back memories? What science says
DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'
Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels
How safe is it to use drones?
Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral
Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change