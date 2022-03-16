Future Retail says will act to reverse store takeovers by Reliance

India's Future Retail said on Wednesday it was committed to taking back its stores which were seized by rival Reliance, saying it had been surprised by the move.
Reliance, India's biggest retailer, stunned Future on Feb. 25 with its staff suddenly showing up at many of Future's biggest stores to assume control, in what was seen as a de facto takeover.
The takeover occurred even though Future's sparring partner, Amazon Inc, says it had legal injunctions in place prohibiting such store transfers.
Read | Amazon comes up with a big 'no sale' in India
Reuters has reported that many in Future's management were in the dark about Reliance's plans.
In a statement to Indian stock exchanges on Wednesday, Future said it was committed to take all action to seek "reversal of takeover of the stores" by Reliance.
Future did not elaborate how it would do so, but said it was surprised by the "drastic and unilateral action" taken by Reliance.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe
Afghans' freedom choice: Over the wall or via desert
'Surrogate' ads used to boost BJP on Facebook: Report
V S Gaitonde top draw at Sotheby's art auction in NYC
'Omicron linked to common respiratory illness in kids'
Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks
Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix
DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...
Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise
How tree-planting could help or harm the planet