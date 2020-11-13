German economy taking hit from lockdown measures in Nov

German economy taking hit from lockdown measures in November

The ministry said it did not look like the recovery would end in the fourth quarter though, as long as restrictions remain limited

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Nov 13 2020, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 15:19 ist
Insolvency applications from companies in Germany dropped by 35.4 per cent in August year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said. Credit: Reuters

Germany's economic recovery continued until October but has slowed since August, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, adding that lockdown measures implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus hit the economy in November.

The ministry said it did not look like the recovery would end in the fourth quarter though, as long as restrictions remain limited.

The German government's council of economic advisers on Wednesday said it expected Europe's largest economy to shrink less than initially feared this year thanks to a strong summer, but a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was clouding the growth outlook for 2021.

Insolvency applications from companies in Germany dropped by 35.4 per cent in August year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday, adding that the drop was mainly due to a temporary suspension of obligations to file for insolvency from March, not reflecting the hardship many companies are facing due to the pandemic.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Germany
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Sehwag calls Glenn Maxwell a '10-crore cheerleader'

Sehwag calls Glenn Maxwell a '10-crore cheerleader'

'Chhalaang' review: A good mix of drama and romance

'Chhalaang' review: A good mix of drama and romance

These newbies stole the show at IPL 2020

These newbies stole the show at IPL 2020

Bethlehem 'Corona Sandwich' eases bite of tourism loss

Bethlehem 'Corona Sandwich' eases bite of tourism loss

Here are top 6 alternatives to Google Photos

Here are top 6 alternatives to Google Photos

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

 