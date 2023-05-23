Gold eases on firmer dollar even as debt ceiling impasse drags on

Gold prices fell on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar and upbeat equities, even as talks in Washington to lift the US debt ceiling dragged on.

Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $1,963.56 per ounce by 0444 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.6 per cent at $1,965.20.

The dollar index held firm, making greenback-priced gold less attractive for overseas buyers.

"While a debt-ceiling deal has not been reached yet, comments from (House) Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy... reduced safe-haven buying flows into gold," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The dollar's momentum, fuelled by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, has also been acting as a shackle on gold prices, Waterer said.

US President Joe Biden and Speaker McCarthy could not reach an agreement on Monday on how to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling with just 10 days before a possible default that could sink the economy, but pledged to keep talking.

Keeping gold under pressure, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said there might be a need to go higher on the policy rate. Rising rates hurt demand for the zero-yielding asset.

However, Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide, said key risks for gold appear to be easing as Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled that it may be time to pause rate rises.

Markets are now pricing in an 84.7 per cent chance of the Fed standing pat on rates next month, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

In the wider financial market, Asian stocks crept to two-week highs, helped by hints of progress towards avoiding a US default and by resilience in Japan's economy, with industrial sector surveys in Europe and the United States in focus later in the day.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $23.55 per ounce, palladium shed 0.2 per cent to $1,487.67, platinum was steady at $1,067.28.