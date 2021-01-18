Gold gains Rs 117, Silver jumps Rs 541

Gold gains Rs 117, Silver jumps Rs 541

The rupee depreciated by 21 paise to 73.28 against the US dollar on Monday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 18 2021, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 18:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Gold prices rose by Rs 117 to Rs 48,332 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday with recovery in international prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,215 per 10 grams. Silver also jumped by Rs 541 to Rs 64,657 per kg from Rs 64,116 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated by 21 paise to 73.28 against the US dollar on Monday.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading in the green at $1,834 per ounce and $25 per ounce respectively.

