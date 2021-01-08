Gold plunges Rs 614, silver tanks Rs 1,609

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 08 2021, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 18:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Gold prices fell Rs 614 to Rs 49,763 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, tracking a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,377 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also plunged Rs 1,609 to Rs 67,518 per kilogram from Rs 69,127 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,889 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 26.68 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed sharp selling on Friday as dollar rebounded," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel. 

