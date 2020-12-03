Gold price rises Rs 481 per 10 gram

Gold price rises Rs 481 per 10 gram

Silver price too went up by Rs 555 to Rs 63,502 per kilogram

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2020, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 17:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Gold price rose by Rs 481 to Rs 48,887 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday in-line with bullish trends in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 48,406 per 10 gram on Wednesday.

Silver price too went up by Rs 555 to Rs 63,502 per kilogram on Thursday. It was at Rs 62,947 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold price climbed to $ 1,841 per ounce and silver price was flat at $ 24.16 per ounce.

Gold prices traded higher on expectations of stimulus package from the US and European Union. There has also been significant progress on the Covid-19 vaccine front, HDFC Securities Senior, Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gold prices
Silver prices
HDFC
dollar

What's Brewing

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

Potential life on Mars likely lived below the surface

Potential life on Mars likely lived below the surface

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

Chacha Choudhary and MDH 'Dadaji': Not quite the same

Chacha Choudhary and MDH 'Dadaji': Not quite the same

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

 