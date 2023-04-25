Google, Meta 15 others subject to EU content rules

Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, 15 others subject to EU content rules

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels
  • Apr 25 2023, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 18:30 ist
Google Inc. logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Alibaba's AliExpress, Amazon's Marketplace, Apple's App Store and 16 other tech companies will be subject to new EU online content rules as of August, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Tuesday.

The other 16 companies are booking.com, Facebook , Alphabet's Google Maps, Google Play, Google Search, Google Shopping, Instagram, Linkedin, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, Wikipedia, YouTube, Microsoft's Bing and Zalando.

Also Read | Meta, Google defend Brazilian law on responsibility for internet content
 

Under the landmark rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), the companies, all with more than 45 million monthly active users, are required to do risk management, conduct external and independent auditing, share data with authorities and researchers and adopt a code of conduct.

"We consider these 19 online platforms and search engines have become systematically relevant and have special responsibilities to make the internet safer," Breton told reporters.

He said he was checking to see whether another four to five companies fall under the DSA, with a decision expected in the next few weeks. 

