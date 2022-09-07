Government might privatise PSUs under Fertilizer Dept: Report

In the first privatisation in the non-strategic sector, the Centre might privatise Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the Fertilizer Department, according to a Business Standard report.

The move is part of the government's implementation of its new Public Sector Enterprises Policy, 2021, which allows the government to exit the non-strategic sector by privatising or shutting down PSUs.

The Committee of Group Officers headed by NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer have reportedly identified PSUs for privatisation and a sectoral note has been prepared.

Also Read: Moody’s retains India’s rating at Baa3, says inflation unlikely to derail economic recovery

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., National Fertilisers Ltd., The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Ltd. and Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd. are on the list of entities that might be privatised. The privatisation process for Projects & Development India Ltd. is already under way.

The Committee of Group Officers comprises the secretary from the concerned ministry and secretaries from various departments, including the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, the Department of Public Enterprises and the Department of Economic Affairs.