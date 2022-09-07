Govt might privatise PSUs under Fertilizer Dept

Government might privatise PSUs under Fertilizer Dept: Report

The PSE Policy 2021 allows the govt to exit the non-strategic sector by privatising or shutting down PSUs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 07 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 16:41 ist
The  Niti Ayog CEO headed Committee of Group Officers have reportedly identified the PSUs for privatisation. Credit: Reuters Photo

In the first privatisation in the non-strategic sector, the Centre might privatise Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the Fertilizer Department, according to a Business Standard report.

The move is part of the government's implementation of its new Public Sector Enterprises Policy, 2021, which allows the government to exit the non-strategic sector by privatising or shutting down PSUs.

The Committee of Group Officers headed by NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer have reportedly identified PSUs for privatisation and a sectoral note has been prepared. 

Also Read: Moody’s retains India’s rating at Baa3, says inflation unlikely to derail economic recovery

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., National Fertilisers Ltd., The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Ltd. and Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd. are on the list of entities that might be privatised. The privatisation process for Projects & Development India Ltd. is already under way.

The Committee of Group Officers comprises the secretary from the concerned ministry and secretaries from various departments, including the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, the Department of Public Enterprises and the Department of Economic Affairs.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
fertilisers
PSUs
Privatisation
Niti Ayog

What's Brewing

India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know

India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know

Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

 