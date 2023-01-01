GST revenues grow 15% to Rs 1.49 lakh cr in December

GST revenues rose by 15 per cent in December 2022 to over Rs 1.49 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.

"The gross GST revenue collected during December 2022 is Rs 1,49,507 crore, of which CGST is Rs 26,711 crore, SGST is Rs 33,357 crore, IGST is Rs 78,434 crore (including Rs 40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,005 crore (including Rs 850 crore collected on import of goods),” the ministry said in a statement.

December is the 10th consecutive month when GST revenues are more than Rs 1.40 lakh crore. In November 2022, the collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) was about Rs 1.46 lakh crore. The revenues for the month of December 2022 are 15 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

During the month, revenues from import of goods was 8 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 18 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. During the month of November, 2022, 7.9 crore e-way bills were generated, which were significantly higher than 7.6 crore e-way bills generated in October, 2022.