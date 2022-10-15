HDFC Life completes merger of Exide Life

HDFC Life completes merger of Exide Life

HDFC Life had completed the acquisition of Exide Life in January 2022

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 15 2022, 06:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 06:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A day after insurance regulator Irdai's final approval, HDFC Life Insurance on Friday announced completion of Exide Life merger.

This marks the completion of the first-ever merger and acquisition (M&A) transaction in the Indian life insurance sector, HDFC Life said in a statement.

HDFC Life had completed the acquisition of Exide Life in January 2022.

The entire transaction – from announcement of the deal in September 2021 followed by the acquisition in January 2022 and the eventual merger – was completed in less than 14 months, it said.

"Pursuant to the merger, customers across both entities will have access to a wider bouquet of products and service touch points. Employees and distributors will benefit from a larger, stronger organisation that has complementary business models, wider geographical presence and strong ethos," it said.

This merger will accelerate the scale-up of HDFC Life's agency channel and enhance its geographical presence in tier II and tier III markets, it said.

In January this year, HDFC Life acquired 100 per cent stake in Exide Life Insurance Company from its parent firm Exide Industries for Rs 6,687 crore in order to increase its presence in the south India market.

With the transfer of its life insurance business to HDFC Life, Exide Industries acquired 4.12 per cent stake in HDFC Life.

Last month, the insurer had received approval from the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for merger of Exide Life into itself. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

HDFC
Exide Life
Business News

What's Brewing

Speak Out: October 15, 2022

Speak Out: October 15, 2022

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Govt staff donate Rs 80-100 cr for cow adoption scheme

Govt staff donate Rs 80-100 cr for cow adoption scheme

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

 