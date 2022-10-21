HDFC Life reports 19% jump in Q2 earnings

HDFC Life reports 19% jump in Q2 earnings as policy sales pick up

Standalone profit-after-tax was Rs 326 crore ($39.42 million) for the quarter ended Sept.30 compared with Rs 274 crore, the insurer said in a regulatory filing

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 21 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 16:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

HDFC Life Insurance Company on Friday reported a 19 per cent increase in second-quarter profit from increased policy sales, as more people sought cover in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Standalone profit-after-tax was Rs 326 crore ($39.42 million) for the quarter ended Sept.30 compared with Rs 274 crore, the insurer said in a regulatory filing.

Its net premium income rose 14.6 per cent on-year to Rs 13,111 crore.

"We have grown in line with the industry and faster than listed peers this quarter which also led to market share improvement," said Vibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer, adding the insurer's share was now 15 per cent on a pre-merger basis.

Also Read | HDFC Life completes merger of Exide Life

HDFC Life Insurance completed its merger with Bengaluru-based battery maker Exide Life Insurance on October 14, the first ever M&A transaction in the Indian life insurance sector.

Value of new business margin, a measure of the expected profitability of new business, rose 27.6 per cent in the first half.

Embedded value, a measure of future cash flows in life insurance companies and a key financial gauge for insurers, was up 15 per cent on-year to Rs 33,020 crore as on September-end.

Indian life insurers saw a growth of 38 per cent in new business premium income in the first half of the year to Rs 1.82 lakh crore, according to data released by the Life Insurance Council earlier this month.

Growth in September, however, declined 8.86 per cent compared to a year ago.

Shares of HDFC Life were trading at 0.2 per cent, up 2.1 per cent from the previous close on NSE.

