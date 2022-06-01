HDFC raises lending rates, EMIs on home loans to go up

Housing Finance Company HDFC has increased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 5 basis points.
The revision would come into effect from Wednesday itself.
The upward revision in rates will essentially lead to an increase in EMIs for borrowers.
The hike in rates came close on the heels of central bank RBI's recent hike in repo rate by 40 basis points, besides giving indications it would raise rates further in the upcoming monetary policy review meets.
On Wednesday, Punjab National Bank (PNB) too raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 15 basis points with immediate effect.
Recently, banks such as SBI and Bank of Baroda too have hiked their lending rates across various tenures, as per reports.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer
Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report
RIP KK: The top songs by the 'Voice of Love'
Venezuela's stuffed toy 'hospital' brings joy to kids
Karnataka woman ferried on bamboo pole to hospital
Affordable eat-all-you-can places in Bengaluru
Monsoon sets in Karnataka, five days early
‘KGF’ reignites debate over films’ ‘bad influence’
Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages
DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi