HDFC to raise up to Rs 7,500 cr by issuing bonds next week

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd will raise up to Rs 7,500 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis, the company said on Friday.
The base issue size of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is Rs 2,500 crore with the green shoe option of Rs 5,000 crore.
The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the lender, it said in a regulatory filing.
"The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/ refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the corporation," it added.
The NCDs with a coupon rate of 7.20 per cent will be open for offer on April 8 to the designated persons or entities.
Shares of HDFC Ltd on Friday closed at Rs 813.50 apiece, down 1.95 per cent from the previous close, on the BSE.
Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France
No democracy is fighting pandemic by gagging its media'
Japan telework orchestra strikes a chord in virus gloom
World Bank approves $1-bn emergency funds for India
India’s GDP may have slowed to 4% in FY20
COVID-19: Top 10 security tips for work from home