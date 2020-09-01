Honda launches new variants of City in India; price starts at Rs 9.29 lakh

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday launched two petrol variants of the fourth generation of its popular sedan Honda City with price starting at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company, which had recently launched an all-new 5th generation version of the Honda City sedan, said it will continue selling the 4th generation of the car in two variants SV and V grade with BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine in manual transmission.

While the SV variant is priced at Rs 9,29,900, the V grade is tagged at Rs 9,99,900 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), the company added.

Commenting on the launch, HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Rajesh Goel said the company had decided to continue selling the 4th generation Honda City as it continues to be a popular model with its contemporary styling and is also BS-VI compliant.

"With continuation of 4th generation Honda City in SV and V grade, we have ensured that the City brand is available to a wider set of customers in terms of trims and different price points in the mid-size sedan segment," he added.

HCIL said the 4th generation Honda City has cumulatively sold over 3.5 lakh units since its launch in January 2014 in India.

The all-new 5th generation Honda City sedan is available at a price range of Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).