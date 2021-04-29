Honda Motorcycles to suspend production from May 1 to 15

Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) has announced a temporary suspension of production at its plants for 15 days with effect from May 1.

This comes in view of the current Covid-19 situation and subsequent multiple lockdowns across various cities in the country, the company said.

Honda will utilise this temporary production halt for advancing its annual plant maintenance activities. Depending upon the evolving Covid situation and the market recovery, Honda will review its production plan in the subsequent months, HMSI said in a statement.

To effectively break the chain, all Honda office associates will continue to work from home to maintain business continuity while continuing to support customers and business partners. Only essential staff will be working at all the plants and offices across India, it said.

Honda 2 Wheelers India has its manufacturing plants at Manesar in Haryana, Tapukara in Rajasthan, Narsapura in Karnataka and Vithalapur in Gujarat.