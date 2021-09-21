Domestic output at 40% of capacity in Aug-Sept: Honda

Honda says domestic output at 40% of capacity in August-September, 70% in early October

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Sep 21 2021, 09:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 09:32 ist
Honda Motor Co. Credit: Reuters Photo

Honda Motor Co said its car factories in Japan have been operating at 40% of capacity in August and September because of shortages of semiconductors and other components caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Honda in a press release on its website said production in early October should rebound to 70% of capacity.

"We are doing what we can to minimize the impact on production, but the situation remains unclear," the Japanese company said. 

Honda
Business News
Coronavirus
Covid-19

