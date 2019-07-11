How to link Aadhaar number to PAN card ?

Online linking of Aadhaar number with PAN can be done by logging on to the income tax e-filing portal or via SMS. Here's how:

1. Without logging in to your account

Go to www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on the link on the left pane – Link Aadhaar.

Enter the following details:

PAN;

Aadhaar no.

Name as exactly specified on the Aadhaar card (avoid spelling mistakes)

After entering the details click on submit. Linking will be confirmed after verification from UIDAI.

Please note that the Aadhaar OTP will be required in case of discrepancies of provided Aadhaar name. The date of birth and gender in PAN and Aadhaar should match.

2. Logging in to your account





Register yourself at the income tax e filing portal and log into the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department by entering the login ID, password and date of birth.

After logging in to the site, a pop up window will appear prompting to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card. If you don’t see the popup, go to blue tab on the top bar named ‘Profile Settings’ and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

Verify the details such as name, date of birth and gender on the screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar card. If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code and click on the “Link now” button.

A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar number has been successfully linked to your PAN card.



3. Linking Aadhaar and PAN via SMS

To link your Aadhaar and PAN through SMS, send an SMS to either 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number using the following format:

UIDPAN<SPACE><12 digit Aadhaar><Space><10 digit PAN> Example: UIDPAN 123456789123 AKPLM2124M