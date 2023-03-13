HSBC to buy UK arm of SVB Bank

HSBC to buy UK arm of SVB Bank

An announcement from Britain's finance ministry is imminent

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 13 2023, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 14:47 ist

The UK arm of SVB Bank is to be bought by HSBC Holdings, Sky News reported on Monday, adding that an announcement from Britain's finance ministry was imminent.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Silicon Valley
HSBC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Meet heroes Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Meet heroes Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

Oscars red carpet: Elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

Oscars red carpet: Elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

DH Toon | If you want to be rid of raids, 'join BJP'

DH Toon | If you want to be rid of raids, 'join BJP'

'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

 