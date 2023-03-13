HSBC to buy UK arm of SVB Bank

The UK arm of SVB Bank is to be bought by HSBC Holdings, Sky News reported on Monday, adding that an announcement from Britain's finance ministry was imminent.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral
Meet heroes Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award
New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory
Oscars red carpet: Elegance, lots of trains, candy glam
True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft
DH Toon | If you want to be rid of raids, 'join BJP'
'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023