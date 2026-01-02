Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Malankara Orthodox Church head voices concern over RSS feeder outfits stepping up attack on Christians

Catholicos Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III also blamed the political leadership for not taking proper action.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 13:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 13:12 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsRSSchurchchurch attackkerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us