<p>New Delhi: People travelling to Saudi Arabia will have to take prior permission for the clearance of medicines intended for personal use by individuals entering the country and an electronic service platform has been set up for applying for permission.</p><p>Indian travellers are advised to verify the permissibility of medicines they intend to carry and to obtain requisite approvals, wherever applicable, before travel, the Narcotics Control Bureau said on Friday.</p><p>It said the India Country Office of Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) has formally communicated to the NCB regarding the launch of an electronic service platform by Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has introduced the electronic service platform for obtaining prior permission for the clearance of medicines intended for personal use by individuals "entering or leaving" the country.</p><p>The platform, accessible at <a href="https://cds.sfda.gov.sa/">https://cds.sfda.gov.sa</a>, has been established for submission of applications and related details to obtain permission for clearance of medicines intended for personal use.</p><p>The NCB said they have been informed that certain medicines that are legally available in India or other countries may be prohibited or subject to restrictions in Saudi Arabia. </p><p>"It has also been informed that carrying medicines in excess of prescribed limits may also attract regulatory action. As per the advisory, applications for permission are required to be submitted by the concerned individuals or their authorised representatives through the platform," it said.</p><p>Travellers are also advised to consult the official list of restricted and prohibited medicines issued by the Saudi authorities prior to undertaking travel. The NCB will continue to disseminate relevant advisories received from international counterparts in the interest of public awareness and compliance with international narcotics control regulations, the statement said.</p>