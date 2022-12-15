Hyundai to hike vehicle prices from January

Hyundai to hike vehicle prices from January

HMIL said it will 'continue to make consistent internal efforts to minimise price impact to customers'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Dec 15 2022, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 17:26 ist
Hyundai Logo: Credit: Reuters Photo

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday said it will increase prices of its vehicles across models from next month citing rising input cost.

The company joins the likes of market leader Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia India and MG Motor, who have also made the year-end announcements to hike prices from next month to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor considering selling its Russia plant: Report

In a statement, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said, "The company has continued to absorb rising costs, however (it) will now pass on a part of the input cost increase through a revision in prices across its model range."

New prices for HMIL model range come into effect from January 2023, it said but did not elaborate the quantum of the proposed price hike.

HMIL said it will "continue to make consistent internal efforts to minimise price impact to customers". 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
automobiles
Hyundai
Hyundai Motors

What's Brewing

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

 