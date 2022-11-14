I have too much work on my plate, says Elon Musk

The question of whether Tesla will suffer because Musk is preoccupied with Twitter has become a focus for investors and analysts

Reuters
Reuters, Nusa Dua, Indonesia,
  • Nov 14 2022, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 10:00 ist
Billionaire Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he was working "at the absolute most amount...from morning till night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla Inc.

"I have too much work on my plate that is for sure," Musk said by video link to a business conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

Musk, who is chief executive of both companies, appeared lit by candles, wearing a batik shirt sent by the organisers and said he was speaking from a place that had just lost power.

The question of whether Tesla will suffer because Musk is preoccupied with Twitter has become a focus for investors and analysts.

Indonesia has been trying to secure a deal with Tesla on battery investment and potentially for Elon Musk's SpaceX aerospace company to develop a rocket launch site.

Musk made no commitment to either of those but said Indonesia had a large role to play in the electric vehicle supply chain and that it would make sense "long term" for SpaceX to have multiple launch points around the globe.

