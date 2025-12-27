<p><strong>Over the Moon</strong></p>.<p>Directed by Glen Keane, the film follows Fei Fei, a spirited young girl who builds a rocket to the moon to prove the existence of a mythical Moon goddess. It features vibrant visuals and musical numbers, and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2021. The film’s message of opening one’s heart to new experiences and joy after grief makes it fitting for a new year.</p>.<p><strong>Wish Dragon</strong></p>.<p>Directed by Chris Appelhans, the 2021 film is about a kind-hearted teenager named Din, who comes across a wish-granting dragon which helps him reconnect with a childhood friend. Set against an urban Chinese backdrop, the film explores the difference between materialistic success and meaningful relationships. The film emphasises gratitude, second chances and choosing what truly matters.</p>.<p><strong>A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon</strong></p>.<p>Co-directed by Will Becher and Richard Phelan, the 2019 film offers a largely wordless adventure centred on Shaun’s friendship with a mischievous alien who crash lands on Earth. The film won the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film in 2020 and was also an Academy Award nominee. Its absence of dialogue, reliance on visual storytelling and focus on kindness and cooperation make it a calming film.</p>.<p><strong>The Willoughbys</strong></p>.<p>In this 2020 film, director Kris Pearn tells the story of four siblings, who neglected by their self-absorbed parents, set out to create a better family for themselves. The film redefines ideas of family and belonging, using a distinctive animation style and playful narration. Nominated for an Annie Award, the film underscores the belief that life can be reshaped for the better if you make an effort towards it.</p>.<p><strong>My Father’s Dragon</strong></p>.<p>The 2022 film is adapted from Ruth Stiles Gannett’s children’s book with the same name. Directed by Nora Twomey, the plot follows young Elmer, who runs away from home and finds himself on a magical island where he must rescue a captive dragon. The film focuses on courage, empathy and resilience. Its narrative about stepping into the unknown and discovering one’s inner strength mirrors the idea of starting afresh this New Year.</p>