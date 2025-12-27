Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

Should zoos exit? A debate on wildlife enclosures

Modern zoos are improving constantly. They are creating larger, more natural enclosures that allow animals to behave as they do in the wild.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 20:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 20:44 IST
wildlifeSpecialsZoos

Follow us on :

Follow Us