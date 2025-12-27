<p><span class="bold"><strong>YES</strong></span></p>.<p>Zoos have played an important role in protecting animals and educating people for many years. They provide a safe place for endangered species that face threats such as habitat loss, pollution, and hunting. In the wild, many animals struggle to survive due to human activities, but in zoos, they receive proper food, medical care, and protection. Some species, like the red panda and certain turtles, are alive today only because zoos have helped in breeding programmes.</p>.<p>Zoos also help children and adults learn about animals. Seeing animals face-to-face creates curiosity and encourages people to care more about nature. Many people who later become scientists, veterinarians, or wildlife activists are inspired by their visits to zoos.</p>.<p>Modern zoos are improving constantly. They are creating larger, more natural enclosures that allow animals to behave as they do in the wild. They also research to understand animal behaviour, diseases, and environmental changes.</p>.<p>Of course, there are challenges, and zoos must always treat animals with kindness. But when managed responsibly, zoos can contribute greatly to conservation, education, and scientific progress. Thus, zoos should exist because they help protect wildlife and inspire future generations to care for the planet.</p>.<p>— <span class="bold"><strong>Tanvi R Kolar, 12</strong></span><br />Kalaburagi, Karnataka</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>NO</strong></span></p>.<p>If we imagine ourselves in the place of animals, it becomes easier to understand why zoos raise serious ethical questions. Would humans like to be locked inside cages for their entire lives, and be watched for entertainment?</p>.<p>Animals, like humans, are living beings who deserve freedom and dignity. Keeping them confined in small enclosures restricts their natural instincts, movement, and social behaviours. Although human curiosity about wildlife is understandable, it does not justify taking away an animal’s freedom. They are not toys or objects meant to be displayed for human pleasure.</p>.<p>Many zoos claim to educate people, but true learning should not come at the cost of an animal’s suffering. Instead of traditional zoos, humans can create large, man-made jungles or protected wildlife sanctuaries where animals can live in environments closer to their natural habitats. People can observe animals from a safe distance without disturbing or controlling them.</p>.<p>With modern technology, documentaries enable humans with many ways to learn about animals without imprisoning them.</p>.<p>Zoos, in most cases, prioritise entertainment over animal welfare.</p>.<p>Therefore, rather than confining animals behind bars, society should focus on conservation efforts that respect their right to live freely in nature.</p>.<p>— <span class="bold"><strong>Asher Easow Babuji, 10</strong></span><br />Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala</p>